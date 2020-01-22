After six months of impassioned debate, planners in Spring Prairie have recommended approval a controversial gravel pit.

So what happens now?

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition of the Standard Press:

In 2018, Dawn Heath-Fiedler had 50 conversations with different clubs and organizations about human trafficking. Last year, the number of groups she spoke to jumped to more than 85. In other words, awareness about the issue is increasing and with January being National Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness Month, it’s a good time to have more discussions. DEMONS RALLY FOR MAT WIN: It took awhile for the Burlington wrestling squad to get going, but that’s the way the match was set up against rival Waterford, which hosted a Southern Lakes Conference showdown Jan. 16. The Wolverines won the first three matches, and built a 21-15 lead, but Burlington stormed back with 30 unanswered points to close the match with a 45-21 victory.