Officials at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington can rejoice knowing a new steeple and cross is at the top of their building.

The new steeple, which was installed on Jan. 15, replaces a damaged 18-foot-long steeple toppled from its perch last February.

The story of the nearly yearlong replacement project is included on the front page of this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SENIOR CENTER LEASE LIKELY TO BE RENT-FREE: The Burlington Senior Activity Center could receive another rent-free year pending approval of a lease agreement with the City of Burlington at a Feb. 4 Common Council meeting. According to city officials, the lease agreement remains relatively unchanged compared to 2019, with the goal of enabling the seniors to become self-sufficient in the future.

CITY CONSIDERS FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO ANOTHER BREWERY: The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery planned for the Chestnut Street Loop in downtown Burlington could receive assistance from the city's Revolving Loan Fund program through a resolution under consideration by the Common Council.

REZONING SOUGHT FOR FORMER CHURCH: The former Bethel Baptist Church on Kendall Street in the City of Burlington could find a new purpose as a photography studio and living quarters. The proposed change comes after Bethel Baptist Church, now known as Grace Church, relocated to the Town of Burlington.

A RECORD FOR JOEY: Burlington High School basketball player Joey Berezowitz set a new school record for three-pointers in a game by knocking down eight long-range shots in a recent game. His performance bettered the previous mark of seven held by two former players, including Tony Romo.

Burlington High School basketball player Joey Berezowitz set a new school record for three-pointers in a game by knocking down eight long-range shots in a recent game. His performance bettered the previous mark of seven held by two former players, including Tony Romo. IN MY OPINION: A Spring Prairie resident expresses her dismay with the process that resulted in the township’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommending approval of plans for a gravel pit.