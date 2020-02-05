While the corona virus is getting the lion’s share of media coverage, the flu remains a much bigger threat for residents of Western Racine County.

Officials with the Central Racine County Health Department say a flu shot and good hygiene are the best defense as the virus has not yet peaked.

The story on the prevalence of the flu here is included in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

BIG PLANS AT CCHS: Catholic Central High School is moving forward with plans to remodel facilities, upgrade classrooms and enhance technology, all of which will be in place for the 2020-21 school year. The upgrades, according to Principal Bonnie Scholz, comes as the school celebrates a century in the fall and has experienced steady growth within the last two years.

LIFESAVING DONATION: The Common Council on Tuesday accepted a LUCAS Chest Compression System recently awarded to the City of Burlington Fire Department. The Fire Department received the equipment valued at $12,200 from Aurora Health Care Southern Lakes, Inc., according to Fire Chief Alan Babe.

BYE-BYE CHEMO: This week marked the final round in six months of chemotherapy for Standard Press sports correspondent Mike Ramczyk, who shares with readers his feelings on what he hopes will be a knock-out blow to his colon cancer.

THREATS RESULT IN CHARGES: A Town of Burlington man recently charged with possession of child pornography in Walworth County has been charged with three more offenses – including bestiality and threatening to cause injury or harm – in Racine County. Zachery Horsfall, 20, made his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Jan. 30 on charges of using a computer message to threaten injury or harm, sexual gratification with an animal, and disorderly conduct.

INTERNATIONAL TAKEDOWN: Catholic Central High School wrestlers are finding success on an international stage in their first year of competition in the Greco-Roman style of wrestling.