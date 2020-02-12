After months of debate and speculation the three members of the Spring Prairie Town Board on Monday unanimously voted against allowing a gravel pit to operate in the township.

The decision came about month after the town’s Planning and Zoning Committee recommended approval of the proposal.

Why the reversal? The decision came down to siding with residents who would live near the gravel pit over the business-driven motives of the company that planned to open the gravel pit.

That story, featuring comments from each of the board members explaining their decision, is among the front-page articles in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

WELCOME, GOVERNOR: Students and staff at Burlington’s Waller School got a visit on Tuesday from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

RETHINKING GRANTS: City of Burlington officials are planning to eliminate non-profit organizations from receiving grants from its revolving loan fund. The reason? The grants have been popular with business that better meet the criteria for the awards.

PRIMARY ELECTION: Voters in the City of Burlington’s First District will narrow a field of four candidates to two in Tuesday’s primary election for that district’s City Council seat. Many local voters will also decide which two of three candidates will advance to the April 7 election for Racine County Board.

COURT NEWS: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19 for a Burlington woman found with multiple pills during a traffic stop. Amy C. Embry, 46, was charged Oct. 18 in Racine County Circuit Court with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

THREE TIMES IS A CHARM: The Burlington High School wrestling team captured its third-straight Southern Lakes Conference wrestling championship Saturday, claiming first place in seven weight classes. The Demons now set their sights on advancing to the state tournament.