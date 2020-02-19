The gravel pit proposal in the Town of Spring Prairie didn’t end with the Town Board’s rejection last week.

The matter still has life as it will be considered by the Walworth County Zoning Agency on Thursday evening. And while the county usually sides with the wishes expressed by town officials there’s no guarantee it will in this instance.

The county’s consideration of the gravel pit proposal is among the stop stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at area retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

A LASTING HONOR: State, county and local officials took turns Sunday praising the longtime service of the volunteers of the now-defunct Burlington Rescue Squad. The squad’s members said they are heartened by the fact that donations of the squad’s equipment will continue to serve other departments.

State, county and local officials took turns Sunday praising the longtime service of the volunteers of the now-defunct Burlington Rescue Squad. The squad’s members said they are heartened by the fact that donations of the squad’s equipment will continue to serve other departments. SPRING BALLOT SET: Incumbent Theresa Meyer and newcomer Casey Kemper emerged as the top vote-getters in Tuesday primary election for Burlington’s First District aldermanic seat.

Incumbent Theresa Meyer and newcomer Casey Kemper emerged as the top vote-getters in Tuesday primary election for Burlington’s First District aldermanic seat. BOUNDARY CHALLENGE: Officials in the Burlington Area School District are putting together a committee of administrators, staff and community members to come up with new school attendance boundaries to accommodate a new grade configuration once the new Karcher Middle School opens in 2021.

Officials in the Burlington Area School District are putting together a committee of administrators, staff and community members to come up with new school attendance boundaries to accommodate a new grade configuration once the new Karcher Middle School opens in 2021. COURT NEWS: A Burlington man is charged with defaming a Racine County Sheriff’s Department officer by falsely accusing the sergeant of criminal misconduct in an online post. Emmanuel Rodriguez Garcia, 28, was charged Feb. 13 with defamation and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, in Racine County Circuit Court.

A Burlington man is charged with defaming a Racine County Sheriff’s Department officer by falsely accusing the sergeant of criminal misconduct in an online post. Emmanuel Rodriguez Garcia, 28, was charged Feb. 13 with defamation and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, in Racine County Circuit Court. THE BEST PIZZA? Spanky’s Pub and Grill in Waterford makes some lofty claims about the quality of its pizza. Read about the tavern in this week’s Business Section.

Spanky’s Pub and Grill in Waterford makes some lofty claims about the quality of its pizza. Read about the tavern in this week’s Business Section. TEAM BOWS OUT: The Burlington High School wrestling team saw it’s bid for a fourth-straight state team tournament appearance crushed by top-ranked Mukwonago Tuesday. However, the Demons have 11 individual regional champions with their eye on state glory.