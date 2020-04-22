It was a little more than 30 years ago that Kerry O’Brien-Krueger vanished from her Burlington home without a trace.

The 31-year-old wife and mother of a 3-year-old daughter hasn’t been heard from since.

Was it foul play? Did she sneak off and start a new life? Theories abound, but none of them give her surviving family members what they’re looking for – closure.

The case is the subject of a recent podcast.

The unsolved mystery of O’Brien-Krueger’s disappearance is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

KEEPING TABS ON COVID-19: While Racine County officials saw an additional 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last week, they are also now including the total number of people who exhibit symptoms as of Monday, according to a release issued by the Joint Information Center.

KEEP BELIEVING: When the Burlington Common Council conducted its annual organization meeting Tuesday, Mayor Jeannie Hefty's annual State of the City address annual address highlighted some bright achievements while noting the current COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

OPEN FOR LEARNING: Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank says local students are being engaged and challenged under the new normal that is online and virtual education.

COURT NEWS: A De Pere man is charged with multiple offenses after he allegedly stole a car stereo from the Burlington Walmart and then fled police in a reckless manner before lying about his alleged involvement.

SPORTS SEASONS SCUTTLED: Local high school seniors are forced to forfeit the final seasons of their athletic careers after the WIAA officially cancels the spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus.