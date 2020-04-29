The debate over whether government should accelerate efforts to reopen shuttered businesses – and who has the authority to make such decisions – rages on with few definitive answers.

Take, for example, the top law enforcement officials in the three-county area.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said he, in good conscience, will not enforce rules mandating struggling business to remain closed until May 26. At the other end of the spectrum is Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, who said he will not betray his oath to uphold the law. And somewhere in the middle is Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell.

The challenge of law enforcement discretion in this period of stay-at-home orders is among the top stories in this week’s Burlington Standard Press.

LOCAL MAN HELPS ADVANCE COVID TESTING : Burlington High School graduate Nathan Libbey is a member of a corporate team working on making a better test for the presence of COVID-19 in humans.

GOLF MANIA : Area golf courses opened last weekend and three area courses reported brisk business as frustrated golfers satisfied their pent-up desires for game.

LAKE RESCUE: Two fishermen rescued a woman who was floundering in the cold water of Browns Lake Monday evening, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Department. The woman, 26, was suffering from hypothermia and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

COVID MAPPING: Responding to calls for better transparency, Racine County officials last week began providing a map including a general snapshot of the number of COVID-19 cases in each census tract throughout the county.

CURBSIDE BOOKS: Local libraries are answering the call for materials by providing curbside pickup for eager patrons.

Local libraries are answering the call for materials by providing curbside pickup for eager patrons. BROKEN ASSUMPTIONS: A daughter’s broken arm explodes the misperceptions columnist Chris Bennett had regarding medical care at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.