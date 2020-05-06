They lined Milwaukee Avenue waving flags and holding signs with messages seeking liberty from Gov. Tony Evers’ public health orders.

The protesters who showed up at Burlington’s Echo Park Saturday were clearly frustrated, but most also appeared unafraid of the threat that is the current coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing and masks were not common sights.

Those who spoke seemed to agree on one thing – the threat to individuals and the economy as a result of the governor’s order is worse than the threat of the sometimes fatal COVID-19.

While public health officials don’t agree, the debate continues to heat up in Burlington and across the country.

: As one of Burlington’s newest centenarians, Gladys Bublitz was feted with a parade right down the center of the street she’s lived on for more than 60 years. RETHINKING VENTILATORS : Health officials once feared a ventilator shortage for treating COVID-19 patients. Now some Wisconsin facilities are trying to avoid using the equipment described by one doctor as “almost a death sentence.”

: Health officials once feared a ventilator shortage for treating COVID-19 patients. Now some Wisconsin facilities are trying to avoid using the equipment described by one doctor as “almost a death sentence.” CASES ON THE RISE : Racine County officials confirmed 243 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths within a recent seven-day span. Since April 28, when Racine County saw 313 cases, the total has jumped to 556 for a 77% increase as of Tuesday. But the numbers are largely a reflection of increased testing.

: Racine County officials confirmed 243 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths within a recent seven-day span. Since April 28, when Racine County saw 313 cases, the total has jumped to 556 for a 77% increase as of Tuesday. But the numbers are largely a reflection of increased testing. BASEBALL AMBASSADOR: Burlington High School baseball coach Scott Staude was invited on a dream trip to Sweden and Germany in January to spread his love for the sport to hundreds of youth coaches and players.