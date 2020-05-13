If there was any doubt of a pent-up need for additional COVID-19 testing in the area all anyone had to do was take a look at parking lot of Burlington High School early this week to convince them otherwise.

Hundreds of cars snaked through the lot as members of the state’s National Guard performed free nasal swab tests for anyone who was exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory disease.

The testing that continues through Friday this week is the top story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at area retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly deliver, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

POPPY DAY GOES ONLINE: With their annual fundraiser for veterans canceled due to the coronavirus, members of the Burlington’s American Legion Auxiliary are hoping people still support their cause by making a donation online.

ON THE FRONTLINE: What’s it like to work in a busy hospital treating patients with COVID-19? Traveling nurse Paige Wightman, of Burlington, shares her experiences.

PRAILES PULLS OUT: A week after announcing his intention to run as a Democrat for the 63rd Assembly District seat currently held by Speaker Robin Vos, former Burlington alderman Bob Prailes decided not to seek the position after experiencing the ugly side of politics.

NEW REFUSE PACT: The Burlington Common Council plans to discuss terms and conditions of a new garbage and recycling contract with ASDA Enterprises, Inc. at a Committee of the Whole meeting set for May 19. The contract includes weekly pickup of recyclables

YOUTH SPORTS ON HOLD: Youth baseball officials in Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove are waiting to see if they will be able to get any kind of season in after the state’s Stay-at-Home order is lifted May 26.

COVID-19 NUMBERS RISE: Racine County experienced a higher growth rate in confirmed COVID-19 cases within the last week compared to the state average

LOOKING FORWARD: Catholic Central High School All-Star pitcher Christina Paleka mourns her lost senior season, but looks forward to continuing her pitching career at the college level.