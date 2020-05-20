David Schmutzler had been a pilot since he was 11 years old. Flying was in his blood, his wife said.

On May 15, Schmutzler’s single-engine airplane crashed in a wooded area short of the runway at the Burlington Municipal Airport. He died a day later, at the age of 80, from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Now it’s up to investigators to figure out what went wrong for the Air Force veteran, flight instructor and business owner from Port Washington.

The story of Schmutzler’s death, including comments from his wife and one of the federal investigators probing the wreck, leads this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

URGING CAUTION: Although the State Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers Safer-at-Home order, effective May 13, local and county officials reiterated COVID-19 is still an ongoing public health issue. Margaret Gesner, Central Racine County Health Officer, said the ruling leaves the responsibility of safe behaviors up to residents and businesses.

DINING AMID COVID-19: Richard Lynch, of Burlington, calls the COVID-19 pandemic a catastrophic event for the restaurant and tavern industry. Lynch presented possible solutions to the Burlington Common Council at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

OUTDOOR MOVIES: With the coronavirus pandemic still preventing full-scale cinema openings, look for Burlington’s Plaza Theater to deliver movies outdoor style. Pop-Up Movies, a series of classic and newer movie titles, will begin this Saturday night on a two-story, inflatable movie screen erected across the street from the Milwaukee Avenue theater in the parking lot of Reineman’s True Value Hardware.

DOMESTIC CHARGES: A family’s attempt to remove a man who had erupted into a drunken rage at their Burlington home on May 9 has resulted in criminal charges against the instigator and a family member who allegedly struck him in the head

BIG ON BASEBALL: Dalton Damon and the other senior members of the Burlington High School baseball team look back fondly on their run of success despite a lost final season.