When a young person dies of tragic circumstances it’s natural that a community mourns the loss of such promise and shivers under the stark reminder of life’s fragility.

That reality ripped through Burlington’s heart like bolt of lightning last week as word filtered out regarding the death of state champion wrestler and Burlington High School graduate Josh Bird, 23, in a motorcycle crash he couldn’t avoid.

This week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press features a news account of the crash and profile of the man Bird had become. The sportswriter who covered Bird on his way to two state championships also offers a tribute to the irrepressible champion.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases in Racine County continues at more than double the state average, according to state health officials. The 14-day rolling average of percentage of positive cases stands at 14.1% while the state average is 5.8%. AQUATIC CENTER PLANS TO OPEN: The Burlington Community Aquatic Center will open June 13 with a goal of striking a balance between the community’s pent up desire for recreation and an overarching need to make it a safe activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocate Aurora Health on Wednesday announced the opening of a COVID-19 testing site at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, 252 McHenry Street. The site will offer drive-thru testing for people exhibiting at least one symptom of the disease and is reserved for those in the hospital’s service area. BASEBALL RETURNS: The Burlington Barons returned to the baseball diamond Tuesday signaling a return to the pleasant diversion of a summer pastime.