They promised peace.

And peace is what they delivered in the City of Burlington Tuesday afternoon at Wehmhoff Square.

A few hours after neighboring businesses Gabby’s Palace and Trend Setters salon boarded up windows in fear of a looting and rioting, the Kneel 4 Nine movement peacefully displayed a message that the death of George Floyd, who died as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck May 25, wouldn’t be in vain.

There were speeches and heartfelt exhortations for change. The event attracted people from many different walks of life – even some police officers who joined in the kneeling memorial.

The story and photos chronicling this local outcry for equality and an end to police brutality tops this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

As the Wisconsin State Fair and other area county fairs cancel their annual event due to fears over the spread of coronavirus, fair officials in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties are continuing to make plans for 2020 while monitoring the potential health implications. SELLER’S MARKET: Real estate prices are stable or rising amid coronavirus as a lack of listings and low interest rates combine to keep the market tight. Read about the current market on this week’s business page.