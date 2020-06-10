When Darnisha Garbade told people gathered at a protest in Burlington last week that her daughter had been a victim of racism in local schools, she got the attention of local officials.

Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank acknowledged that problems exists – calling the school district a microcosm of the community – but he also pledged to review and further develop policies that promote equality and educate staff and students on the importance of equality and acceptance.

The story on the school district’s reaction to race-related concerns leads the front page of this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

APARTMENTS OK’d : A local developer won approval from the City of Burlington Plan Commission Tuesday to construct a 12-unit apartment building along South Pine Street. Planners also approved a permit for a used car lot to occupy the former Pizza Hut property on Milwaukee Avenue.

When the Burlington Community Aquatic Center opens its doors for the season on Saturday the staff will be navigating uncharted waters. In addition to putting in place precautions to encourage social distancing and other safe health practices amid COVID-19, the staff has to deal with a variety of unknowns, according to Director Jeanne Otter.

Federal health officials have advised residents who participated in mass gatherings, such as protests, to ask for a COVID-19 test because of transmission concerns. The recommendation, which was conveyed by Racine County officials Tuesday, comes after there were many local demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

While The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery has not officially opened its taproom and outdoor beer garden, the downtown Burlington establishment has already drawn rave reviews, according to owner Bernard Petersen. Those reviews, Petersen said, came after he offered curbside pickup for three weekends in May and sold out of most varieties.

Doug Robers was a popular and well-loved local baseball coach, who touched the lives of many of Burlington's young players. Columnist Mike Ramczyk fondly recalls his former coach, who died of cancer May 31.

: Doug Robers was a popular and well-loved local baseball coach, who touched the lives of many of Burlington’s young players. Columnist Mike Ramczyk fondly recalls his former coach, who died of cancer May 31. SPECIAL SECTIONS: Lake Living and Women in Business are included with this week’s edition.