County Fairs are celebrations of all things wholesome, country and summer. And now, like so many other things, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed this annual tradition in Racine County.

On Monday, the organization that runs the fair followed most other area fair organizations and decided to strike the annual event from the 2020 calendar for the community’s health and safety.

“The safety of the Racine County Fair’s visitors, participants, volunteers, and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair,” organizers wrote in a statement.

The canceling of the fair is the top story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Friday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

AQUATIC CENTER LIMITS ENTRY: The board that oversees the operation of the Burlington Community Aquatic Center decided last week to restrict use of the facility to Burlington residents and season pass holders for the 2020 season. The decision was made in order to preserve access to local residents who are paying for the facility amid a season in which capacity will be reduced to accommodate social distancing.

BEER AND FOOD: Burgers, Banhs and Brews is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the former Burlington Standard Press building, 700 N. Pine St., which is now home to Low Daily Brewery. The event will include authentic Lao cuisine, beverages and music.