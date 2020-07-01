The Burlington Area School District has not officially received a widely discussed petition urging changes to help eliminate racism, but the district’s superintendent has already acknowledged officials have to make an extra effort to diversify staff and update curriculum and training.

Superintendent Stephen Plank’s reaction to the petition drive is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Plank’s words come as a local woman is organizing a protest march at the school district office for Thursday morning.

Here are some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES FILED : A Town of Burlington man initially charged with having two pipe bombs at his home was further charged last week with multiple sex offenses involving four girls.

RESTRICTIONS EASED : The Central Racine County Health Department eased some recommendations related to COVID-19 as its service area continues to experience newly confirmed cases of the disease. The recommendations, according to a June 29 announcement, cover multiple sectors from individuals to businesses as well as recreational activities and mass gatherings.

ONE SCOOP OR TWO: Hansen's Ice Cream Parlor, which has been a staple for the Western Kenosha County community of Wilmot since 2017, announced plans to open a second shop in Burlington last week. The family-owned business headed by Kelly and Adam Hansen decided on Burlington after exploring ways to expand its operations.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Although some events have been canceled, the Burlington area will still have fireworks displays on Saturday over the ChocolateFest grounds and as part of Browns Lake Venetian Fest.

IF YOU GREW UP IN BURLINGTON: What started as a way to simply share some fun, old memories and have a few laughs has turned into a full-fledged social media bonding place, as a Facebook page titled Growing Up in Burlington surpassed 3,000 members Tuesday in only its 10th day of existence.

What started as a way to simply share some fun, old memories and have a few laughs has turned into a full-fledged social media bonding place, as a Facebook page titled Growing Up in Burlington surpassed 3,000 members Tuesday in only its 10th day of existence. BASEBALL IS BACK: The Burlington Demons varsity baseball team may have seen its chance at a historic fifth consecutive state tournament appearance slip away with the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, but graduated seniors have one more run in them, thanks to head coach Scott Staude.