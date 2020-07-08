Tuesday’s Burlington Common Council meeting began like any other, but it ended like few – if any – others.

The meeting was cut short about 45 minutes into the agenda when a storm blew through the area, knocking down tree limbs and cutting power to several areas of the city.

Because the meeting was conducted electronically at least two aldermen dropped out after losing power that effectively quashed the quorum. A short time later City Hall also lost power.

The meeting that was…and then wasn’t is the among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

PROTEST TARGETS SCHOOL DISTRICT: Protestors took their plea for reform to eliminate racism and increase diversity to the streets of Burlington on July 2. Meanwhile, the district’s superintendent worked to set the record straight concerning current conditions in the Burlington Area School District.

Protestors took their plea for reform to eliminate racism and increase diversity to the streets of Burlington on July 2. Meanwhile, the district’s superintendent worked to set the record straight concerning current conditions in the Burlington Area School District. WAS IT THE BEAST OF BRAY ROAD? With coronavirus affecting thousands, people afraid to leave the house and racial tensions running high in the United States, stories about werewolves can provide quite the necessary distraction. But a Lake Geneva man is not kidding when he says he saw the infamous Beast of Bray Road twice in a month’s time.

• BEER GARDEN PROPOSED: A beer garden could come to Devor Park in a partnership with the Burlington Community Aquatic Center. The proposed beer garden, which won site plan approval by Park Board June 18, would offer a feature for adults and would only be accessible outside the deck of the pool.

• BAKED WITH LOVE: Kathy and Mary Vander Beke, lifetime Burlington residents who live a few blocks away from Aurora Medical Center Burlington, have a knack for baked goods, and they wanted to show their appreciation for the heroes on the front lines. So each week they deliver treats to the staff of the hospital’s emergency department.

• LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE: A Delavan man who pleaded guilty late last year to first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing of his wife was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the opportunity for parole. Robert J. Scott, 58, was convicted of killing his wife, Rochelle R. Scott, 58, at their Town of Delavan home on Jan. 6, 2019.

• FUN IN THE SAND: Overseeing more than 100 youth and prep sand volleyball players during the summer can present challenges for some people. But for Kennedy Muff, a 2019 Westosha Central High School graduate, and 2018 Burlington High School graduate Brooklyn VandeHei, they don’t see their summer tasks as challenging.