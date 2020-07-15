As the first district in the area to resume classes this fall, the Burlington Area School District is also among the first to announce plans for the resumption of classes in August.

BASD will start with a hybrid system that has students in 4K-6 grades involved in regular in-person instruction five days per week, while their counterparts in grades 7-12 will have two days of in-person and days of online education each week.

District officials will require students to wear masks initially and readily admit that plans could change depending on the status of the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

The story on the return to school leads this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

BEER GARDEN CONCERNS : A proposed beer garden at Devor Park, just outside the premises of the Burlington Community Aquatic Center, has been placed on hold until the Pool Board discusses the matter with neighbors. The matter was originally placed on the July 7 Common Council agenda, however, officials tabled it as some community members and neighbors of the park expressed concerns.

A COVID SPIKE : A sharp increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases among young adults within the last two weeks in Racine County has local officials urging residents to exercise caution while out in the community. The Central Racine County Health Department reported the alarming increase as the state continues to experience record-shattering numbers of new cases.

SEEKING EQUITY: The Burlington Area School District endorsed a partnership with a national group to bolster inclusion, promote racial equity and raise awareness of implicit bias during Monday's Board of Education meeting. The partnership with the National Equity Project comes in response to claims of racism from the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.

'KINGPINS' CHARGED: Two Madison men have been charged in a rash of burglaries and vehicle thefts from seven homes in the Camelback Farms subdivision in Rochester last year. The suspects have been dubbed "burglary kingpins" by Madison police for their suspected involvement in large-scale residential and vehicle thefts across a wide swath of the state from Dane County to Racine County.

IN-PERSON AT CCHS : The back to school plan at Catholic Central High School is for in-person learning, which will include five days a week, eight hours a day with safety precautions. The parents of the school's 140 students were surveyed and an "overwhelming majority" agreed learning in the classroom with teachers and classmates is the best approach.

SCHOOL SPORTS TO RETURN FOR FALL: Todd Clark made no bones about it in a telephone conversation Tuesday morning – high school sports are coming back this fall. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Director of Communications touted the emotional and mental benefits of sports for the student-athlete, and he and others at the state's athletic governing body in Stevens Point can't wait to see students get back to work on the fields and in the gyms.