While it wasn’t especially difficult to see this challenge looming in the road ahead, it is nonetheless an impending reality for local officials who oversee elections.

The City of Burlington this week put out a plea for poll workers for the upcoming elections in August and November. Many of the regular poll workers – a large percentage of whom are retired and older than 60 – have stepped away due to concerns created by coronavirus.

City Clerk Diahnn Halbach is also attempting a shift in poll staffing with many more people now needed to process the crush of absentee ballots that have been requested.

The story on the election worker challenge tops this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Copies of the newspaper will be on sale at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

PARK IMPROVEMENTS: Burlington’s Riverside Park has undergone a series of improvements, including a new pavilion, within the last year and the upgrades are nearing completion. Along with a new pavilion, which replaced an aging structure, Riverside Park has a new bike trail portion as well as improved kayak and canoe launch.

Burlington’s Riverside Park has undergone a series of improvements, including a new pavilion, within the last year and the upgrades are nearing completion. Along with a new pavilion, which replaced an aging structure, Riverside Park has a new bike trail portion as well as improved kayak and canoe launch. MORE WORK TO BE DONE AT BASD? Although officials with the Burlington Area School District announced plans to partner with a national organization to help weed out racism and improve education for minorities in local schools, members of a local activists group are asking the district to take their efforts to an even higher level.

Although officials with the Burlington Area School District announced plans to partner with a national organization to help weed out racism and improve education for minorities in local schools, members of a local activists group are asking the district to take their efforts to an even higher level. A COVID SURGE: Racine County, much like the rest of Wisconsin, has reported a surge in new COVID-19 cases and officials have reiterated reminders to residents about following best health practices.

Racine County, much like the rest of Wisconsin, has reported a surge in new COVID-19 cases and officials have reiterated reminders to residents about following best health practices. OUR TOWN: The Standard Press’ annual Our Town publication containing community features, glossy full-color photos and valuable community information is included with this edition.

The Standard Press’ annual Our Town publication containing community features, glossy full-color photos and valuable community information is included with this edition. A MAJOR CLOSURE: The Milwaukee Avenue corridor near the Canadian National Railway crossing in downtown Burlington will undergo pavement repairs and cause a short-term closure next week. The pavement repairs were approved at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting and consist of milling two.

The Milwaukee Avenue corridor near the Canadian National Railway crossing in downtown Burlington will undergo pavement repairs and cause a short-term closure next week. The pavement repairs were approved at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting and consist of milling two. LIBRARIES ADAPT: While outdoor public places like bars and the Burlington Aquatic Center have been open most of the summer, local libraries have had to be careful about reopening due to potential large gatherings indoors. But three libraries in the area have found ways to safely serve their patrons.

While outdoor public places like bars and the Burlington Aquatic Center have been open most of the summer, local libraries have had to be careful about reopening due to potential large gatherings indoors. But three libraries in the area have found ways to safely serve their patrons. PREP SPORTS LOOK IFFY: The fall sports season at local high schools hangs in the balance this week as the WIAA Board of Control considers a proposal to move fall sports to the spring in an effort to circumvent the threat of COVID-19.