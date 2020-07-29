Adding beer to a mix of recreational activities that includes a swimming pool, tennis courts and a playground seems on its face to be counterintuitive.

It’s a recipe for trouble – at least that’s what some of the residents who live near Burlington’s Devor Park have told members of a volunteer board that has proposed serving beer (along with soda and food) on an expanded patio adjacent to the Burlington Community Aquatic Center in Devor Park.

However, one area community – Wauwatosa – has discovered just the opposite. A beer garden adjacent to Hoyt Park Pool has been a catalyst that brings families and the community together for picnics, trivia contests and camaraderie. And problems related to alcohol are non-existent, according to officials there.

The Hoyt Park Pool experience is the focus of a special report in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Copies of the newspaper will be on sale at local retail outlets Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

COUNTY SALES TAX DISCUSSED: Racine County is one of just four counties in Wisconsin that have not adopted a half-cent sales tax increase. Without adoption, according to Department of Revenue estimates, Racine County is missing out on collecting up to $18 million in revenue with 50% of proceeds disbursed to its 17 municipalities.

