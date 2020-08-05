Since 2013 when a study determined that replacing the Jefferson Street bridge was more cost effective than repairing it, City of Burlington officials have been looking for opportunities to fund the project.

They received an answer recently when state transportation officials agreed to fund 80% of the estimated $2.73 million replacement. The project is tentatively slated for 2023.

The replacement of the Jefferson Street bridge in downtown Burlington is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SUNFLOWER FIELD FOREVER: Oak Rest Farms Sunflowers returned for another year last week and continued to spread joy among visitors who flocked the field along Pine Street in the Town of Burlington. The vibrant field, which has been an attraction for families and amateur photographers, appears as a ray of sunshine in an otherwise gray year.

A CALL ANSWERED: A call for more poll workers two weeks ago paid off for the City of Burlington. The city, which requested help from residents on July 21, now has enough staffing at both its polling places for the Aug. 11 partisan primary.

COURT NEWS: A Salem woman is charged with recklessly endangering safety after allegedly crashing into a mailbox and leaving the scene in the Village of Rochester Sunday with her unrestrained 2-year-old child in the vehicle.

AIRPORT UPGRADES: The Burlington Municipal Airport could undergo a series of upgrades under a proposed petition to the Secretary of Transportation for Airport Improvement Aid. But first, members of the City Council want to know more details about the proposed projects. – Page 3

ON TRACK: When the Burlington Area School District passed a referendum to build a new middle school next to the existing Karcher School, some maintenance upgrades accompanied the "yes" vote. Now, despite uncertainties due to coronavirus, districtwide upgrades are on schedule for completion in time for the Aug. 17 start to the 2020-21 school year, according to district officials.

LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN: What started as a joke between friends has become a full-blown phenomenon. The Parking Lot League, ripe with loud, banging hip-hop, fans on lawn chairs and cars lined up around the court, is enjoying a busy summer of pickup basketball in Burlington.