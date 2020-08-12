Administrators and teachers in the Burlington Area School District are gearing up for Monday’s start of a school year that promises to be like no other before it.

Students in grades K4-12 return to school, in-person, for the first time since March. Students in kindergarten through sixth grades will attend class five days per week, and students in grades seven through 12 will attend two days per week with virtual learning on two other days.

However, even the best-laid plans will be subject to surges of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Stephen Plank. The district’s plans are contingent upon the possibility that positive coronavirus cases could lead to a shutdown and shift to all instruction online.

The challenge facing the local school district is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other news in this week’s edition:

WHAT HAPPENED? Federal authorities are looking into what caused a single-engine plane to crash Sunday afternoon near a Town of Burlington home that resulted in life-threatening injuries to the pilot and passenger. The plane, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, crashed shortly after taking off from the Burlington Municipal Airport.

NOT IN OUR PARK: A proposed patio that would serve beer at Burlington's Devor Park drew sharp opposition from neighbors during an Aug. 6 open house. Now the board that proposed the project is scheduled to decide whether to proceed with the project when it meets Thursday, Aug. 13.

WILD WEATHER: At least two low-level tornados were spawned by the storms that blustered across the Southern Lakes area Monday with damaging winds and heavy rains, according to the National Weather Service. The storms cut power to thousands, flooded streets and uprooted trees from Southeastern Walworth County through Racine and Kenosha counties.

IT'S POLACK VS. STEIL: Racine Democrat Roger Polack will face incumbent Republican Bryan Steil in November's election for the 1st Congressional District in Wisconsin. Polack, 37, a lawyer and self-described national security expert, defeated Democrat Josh Pade, 40, a lawyer from Bristol, in Tuesday's primary election.

Racine Democrat Roger Polack will face incumbent Republican Bryan Steil in November’s election for the 1st Congressional District in Wisconsin. Polack, 37, a lawyer and self-described national security expert, defeated Democrat Josh Pade, 40, a lawyer from Bristol, in Tuesday’s primary election. ON THE BIG SCREEN: Chris Hanna, a young film maker with a love of the Dallas Cowboys brought his story of Tony Romo’s life – “It’s now or never” – back to Burlington for a run at the Plaza Theater last week. Hanna, who premiered the movie in Burlington in 2019, still hopes the documentary gets picked up by a major distributor.