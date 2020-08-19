Time and again, when tragedy hits, the good people of Burlington pull together to help.

Such was the case last week when a fire at the Fox Crossing apartments in downtown Burlington displaced 32 families from the complex.

In the interim, the American Red Cross, independent social service agency Love Inc. and community members have stepped up with donations and assistance to establish temporary housing options.

The fire and the community’s response are among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Copies of the newspaper will be available Thursday at local retail outlets. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

BACK TO SCHOOL: Parents, students and teachers expressed a sense of relief and comfort in a return to normalcy as schools in the Burlington Area School District opened on Monday. However with a mask mandate, social distancing and a split hybrid model for students in upper grades, it will be a while before things fully return to normal.

