Interstate 94 has long been the dividing line between east and west in Kenosha and Racine counties.

But for many living on the west end, the busiest stretch of highway in the state is not wide enough to calm fears related to civil unrest in the City of Kenosha this week.

Local residents watched in horror a video that shows a police officer shoot a man in the back multiple times and then reacted with fear as rioting and violence – resulting in the deaths of at least two people – escalated in a city so familiar to many.

Local reaction to the rioting and violence in Kenosha is among the top stories in this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

REDISTRICTING EXPLAINED : Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank describes the process to redraw elementary school attendance boundaries to coincide with the opening of a new middle school for the 2021-22 school year.

: Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank describes the process to redraw elementary school attendance boundaries to coincide with the opening of a new middle school for the 2021-22 school year. AIRPORT FUNDING SOUGHT : Officials with the City of Burlington formally petitioned the Secretary of Transportation for improvement aid related to proposed upgrades at Burlington Municipal Airport. The petition approved through a resolution passed by the Common Council Aug. 18 is merely a request for funding, rather than authorization of specific projects, such as lighting improvements.

: Officials with the City of Burlington formally petitioned the Secretary of Transportation for improvement aid related to proposed upgrades at Burlington Municipal Airport. The petition approved through a resolution passed by the Common Council Aug. 18 is merely a request for funding, rather than authorization of specific projects, such as lighting improvements. GATE CRASHER : A Burlington man is charged with his third drunken driving offense after allegedly careening through a residential yard and later crashing through a gate and into the woods at a clothing-optional campground in the Town of Burlington on Monday.

: A Burlington man is charged with his third drunken driving offense after allegedly careening through a residential yard and later crashing through a gate and into the woods at a clothing-optional campground in the Town of Burlington on Monday. CHASING THEIR DREAM: John and Angela Olofson are living out their dream by creating an old-style hamburger drive-in at the site of the former Triangle Restaurant in Burlington.

John and Angela Olofson are living out their dream by creating an old-style hamburger drive-in at the site of the former Triangle Restaurant in Burlington. A VERY DIFFERENT KIND OF SEASON: For Burlington High School cross country coach Matt Nie, returning to school and sports has felt great after five months off. And while he’s grateful for the return, he acknowledges this season will be like no other.