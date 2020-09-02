As the events of the past week in Kenosha have dominated local and national news, Western Racine County residents were drawn to city to the east for a variety reasons.

Some went to help – assisting business owners with cleanup or painting murals on boarded-up windows. Others went join the conversation – whether protesting a visit by President Donald Trump or standing in support of the president. Still others went for no other reason than to witness history.

The reaction of local residents to the events in Kenosha is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies in Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

WHAT’S IN A BRAND? Can the City of Burlington deliver on a proposal to change its identity from Chocolate City to City of Trails? The city is poised to find out as the result of a professional services agreement with Rockford-based firm GrahamSpencer approved Tuesday by the Common Council.

Can the City of Burlington deliver on a proposal to change its identity from Chocolate City to City of Trails? The city is poised to find out as the result of a professional services agreement with Rockford-based firm GrahamSpencer approved Tuesday by the Common Council. BASD FEELS COVID EFFECTS: Three cases of COVID-19 among staff members in the Burlington Area School District has sent quarantine orders rippling through two local schools in the past week. As of Tuesday, the coronavirus had forced approximately 85 staff members and students to stay home on 14-day quarantines and prompted the district to shift fifth graders at Karcher Middle School to virtual instruction because of the impact on staff members, according to Superintendent Stephen Plank.

Three cases of COVID-19 among staff members in the Burlington Area School District has sent quarantine orders rippling through two local schools in the past week. As of Tuesday, the coronavirus had forced approximately 85 staff members and students to stay home on 14-day quarantines and prompted the district to shift fifth graders at Karcher Middle School to virtual instruction because of the impact on staff members, according to Superintendent Stephen Plank. POLL CONSOLIDATION: Voters in the City of Burlington will have Veterans Terrace as the only place to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 Presidential Election, and perhaps indefinitely, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Common Council, on Tuesday, authorized a resolution to move the poll representing the city’s first and second districts from Cross Lutheran Church to Veteran’s Terrace.

Voters in the City of Burlington will have Veterans Terrace as the only place to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 Presidential Election, and perhaps indefinitely, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Common Council, on Tuesday, authorized a resolution to move the poll representing the city’s first and second districts from Cross Lutheran Church to Veteran’s Terrace. BACK IN CLASS: Students at Catholic Central High School are back in class five days a week, but they also have the option to learn virtually with iPads, if they don’t feel comfortable appearing in-person. The model has worked, according to school administrators.

Students at Catholic Central High School are back in class five days a week, but they also have the option to learn virtually with iPads, if they don’t feel comfortable appearing in-person. The model has worked, according to school administrators. COURT NEWS: An initial appearance was adjourned until Sept. 15 for a Burlington man charged with driving under the influence of drugs in Yorkville. Shawn M. Breier, 44, was charged July 13 in Racine County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth or sixth offense with a general alcohol concentration enhancer; and possession of a controlled substance after a witness allegedly saw him nod off and crash into a median wall.

An initial appearance was adjourned until Sept. 15 for a Burlington man charged with driving under the influence of drugs in Yorkville. Shawn M. Breier, 44, was charged July 13 in Racine County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth or sixth offense with a general alcohol concentration enhancer; and possession of a controlled substance after a witness allegedly saw him nod off and crash into a median wall. ALL IN THE FAMILY: Brewmaster Tim Sullivan and his wife are getting plenty of help from family members as they prepare to open the Low Daily craft brewery in downtown Burlington