Controversy over an elementary school lesson about protests has resulted in protests against the teacher who taught the lesson.

Eight Burlington Area School District parents took to the sidewalk outside Karcher Middle School Wednesday evening to protest a social studies lesson taught Aug. 27 by a fourth-grade teacher at Cooper Elementary School.

Some of the parents also plan to attend Monday’s School Board meeting to express their displeasure with the lesson taught by Melissa Statz.

The class discussion dealt with topics including racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The controversy over the lesson is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Friday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Friday’s mail.

To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

GRAVEL PIT EYED FOR TOWNSHIP: Town of Burlington officials on Thursday were scheduled to consider a request from Asphalt Contractors, Inc., to operate a gravel pit on the site of the Sun Ray Hills campground near Bohners Lake. The company had its request for a similar pit shot down by the Town of Spring Prairie earlier this year.

Town of Burlington officials on Thursday were scheduled to consider a request from Asphalt Contractors, Inc., to operate a gravel pit on the site of the Sun Ray Hills campground near Bohners Lake. The company had its request for a similar pit shot down by the Town of Spring Prairie earlier this year. LIBRARY OPTIONS: The Library Board wants the public to weigh in on long-term plans for the Burlington Public Library through an online survey. The survey, which has a Sept. 15 deadline, looks to help the Library Board decide between separate proposals to add a two-story addition to the existing structure or build a new facility on the southwest corner of Jefferson and Main streets.

The Library Board wants the public to weigh in on long-term plans for the Burlington Public Library through an online survey. The survey, which has a Sept. 15 deadline, looks to help the Library Board decide between separate proposals to add a two-story addition to the existing structure or build a new facility on the southwest corner of Jefferson and Main streets. FIGHTING FIRES FOR 30 YEARS: City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe can safely say Daniel M. Fallon has been involved in well over 1,000 calls as the fire engineer for his department. At the monthly fire department meeting on Tuesday, Babe recognized Fallon for his 30 years of service before applause from local elected officials, colleagues, friends and family members.

City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe can safely say Daniel M. Fallon has been involved in well over 1,000 calls as the fire engineer for his department. At the monthly fire department meeting on Tuesday, Babe recognized Fallon for his 30 years of service before applause from local elected officials, colleagues, friends and family members. COURT NEWS: An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Burlington man involved in an attack on another man who reportedly had sex with his brother’s girlfriend. Thomas Sobbe, 18, is one of three men charged in the April beating of the victim in Burlington.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Burlington man involved in an attack on another man who reportedly had sex with his brother’s girlfriend. Thomas Sobbe, 18, is one of three men charged in the April beating of the victim in Burlington. COVID PROGRESS: Racine County continues to show progress in COVID-19 mitigation efforts, according to the latest update issued Tuesday. While the percentage of positive tests remained at, or near, 5% for the second consecutive week and Racine County is still considered a high risk of transmission.

Racine County continues to show progress in COVID-19 mitigation efforts, according to the latest update issued Tuesday. While the percentage of positive tests remained at, or near, 5% for the second consecutive week and Racine County is still considered a high risk of transmission. SPORTS IN FULL SWING: Local high school football, soccer and volleyball teams returned to the fields and courts this week as they prepare for the start of a season delayed by the effects of the coronavirus.