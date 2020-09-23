When the new Karcher Middle School opens a year from now, the Burlington Area School District will switch from four to five elementary schools.

While that plan will eliminate the current fifth- and sixth-grade intermediate school and effectively reduce the number of school transitions for students, it will initially mean new attendance boundaries for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. That means some students will have to switch schools.

The school district this week unveiled its preferred plan for the new district boundaries, which dictate the schools students from throughout the district will attend.

The plan is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be on sale at area retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

ADDRESSING RACISM: After a racist message was found scrawled on the playground at Cooper Elementary School last week officials with the Burlington Area School District and City of Burlington called on all residents to reject racism in all forms and initiate a dialog that fosters understanding and growth.

After a racist message was found scrawled on the playground at Cooper Elementary School last week officials with the Burlington Area School District and City of Burlington called on all residents to reject racism in all forms and initiate a dialog that fosters understanding and growth. CRASH VICTIMS ID’d: The Racine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of the two people who were inside the Piper PA-22, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Burlington Municipal Airport Aug. 9. Records also indicated the same plane and pilot were involved in a crash in 2012.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of the two people who were inside the Piper PA-22, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Burlington Municipal Airport Aug. 9. Records also indicated the same plane and pilot were involved in a crash in 2012. COVID TESTS LAG: Gaps in COVID-19 testing and shortages of supplies have been an ongoing concern for many health departments. And the Central Racine County Health Department is one of those agencies, according to Health Officer Margaret Gesner.

Gaps in COVID-19 testing and shortages of supplies have been an ongoing concern for many health departments. And the Central Racine County Health Department is one of those agencies, according to Health Officer Margaret Gesner. COURT NEWS: A Burlington man initially accused a sexually assaulting a student at a Waterford school in 2012 was sentenced to nine months in jail this summer after he was found guilty of a lesser charge.

A Burlington man initially accused a sexually assaulting a student at a Waterford school in 2012 was sentenced to nine months in jail this summer after he was found guilty of a lesser charge. CITY WINS GRANT: Common Council members learned last week the City of Burlington has been awarded a Wisconsin Department of Tourism grant to help with its rebranding initiative. The initiative aims to change the City of Burlington’s Chocolate City, USA brand to a proposed City of Trails concept.

Common Council members learned last week the City of Burlington has been awarded a Wisconsin Department of Tourism grant to help with its rebranding initiative. The initiative aims to change the City of Burlington’s Chocolate City, USA brand to a proposed City of Trails concept. CONDO COMPLEX EYED: The Burlington Common Council is scheduled to weigh in Oct. 6 on a rezoning request that would accommodate development of a condominium complex along Falcon Ridge Drive. Approval would clear the way for a 30-unit condominium complex called Falcon Woods.

The Burlington Common Council is scheduled to weigh in Oct. 6 on a rezoning request that would accommodate development of a condominium complex along Falcon Ridge Drive. Approval would clear the way for a 30-unit condominium complex called Falcon Woods. FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Both Burlington and Catholic Central High Schools are ready to kickoff the delayed 2020 football season on Friday night. We preview their prospects in sports.