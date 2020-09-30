Last spring at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, experts warned that there will likely be a resurgence of the disease come fall.

It appears that prediction has come to pass as Racine County and the state continue to see sharp increases in the number of cases.

It remains to be seen whether the uptick is the result of cooler weather and more indoor activity or lax attitudes toward prevention or a combination of the two.

The surge in coronavirus cases in the general population and in local schools is the lead story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be on sale at area retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

COURT NEWS: One of a trio of men charged with brutally attacking a man allegedly over his relationship with a woman appeared in court last week to face criminal charges for his role in the incident. Thomas Sobbe, 18, of Burlington, was charged July 13 with substantial battery-intending bodily harm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

Racine County officials are still collecting documents related to a planned gravel pit in the Town of Burlington and it is uncertain whether the Economic Development and Land Using Planning Committee will take up the proposal this month.

Voters in the City of Burlington will have place to securely drop their ballots at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson Street, according to city officials. Diahnn Halbach, City Clerk, said the secure drop box is accessible just inside the door on the Jefferson Street side of the library.

Burlington High School automotive students will receive more hands-on training thanks to the Ford Motor Company and Burlington-based Miller Motors. The local car dealer donated a 2014 Ford Focus Titanium Hatchback to the high school's automotive class on Sept. 23.

The Burlington Demons kicked off the 2020 season Friday with a dominating victory, 43-8, over Southern Lakes Conference rival Delavan-Darien.