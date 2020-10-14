Racine County reached a sad milestone this week as it recorded its 100th death due to COVID-19. Two-thirds of that number is made up of Western Racine County residents.

The news comes as the area – and the state as a whole – is seeing a surge in the number of reported coronavirus cases.

The spike has prompted county officials to sound the alarm on the need for protective measures.

The spike has prompted county officials to sound the alarm on the need for protective measures.

The resurgence of coronavirus locally is among the top stories in this week's edition of the Burlington.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

BULLYING NUMBERS DOWN: Officials with the Burlington Area School District have dealt with a number of hot-button issues in recent weeks and it was no different Monday when the School Board heard a report on bullying in local schools. The good news, however, is numbers of incidents are trending downward.

