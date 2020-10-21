For more than 30 years the Spooky City event has been a tradition in downtown Burlington.

But not this year.

Like so many other events, Spooky City – which features trick or treating at local merchants, hayrides and other Halloween-themed activities – will fall victim to the coronavirus. However, unlike other events canceled by their organizers, Spooky City 2020 died when members of the City Council declined to issue a permit for a scaled-down version of the affair.

The reasons behind the city’s decision are included in story on the front page of this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be on sale at local retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

CLOSING THE AVENUE: Burlington Area School District officials are moving ahead with a plan to close Wainwright Avenue in front of the new Karcher Middle School. The idea is to improve pedestrian safety and create contiguous green space.

A Burlington man is charged with soliciting pornography involving children as young as 3 years old, according to a criminal complaint filed in Racine County Circuit Court Monday.

Racine County and the rest of Wisconsin continued to grapple with a record-setting surge in new COVID-19 cases as well as all-time highs in hospitalizations for a seven-day stretch. Racine County logged a record 535 positive cases last week.

The Burlington Common Council on Tuesday approved a rezoning request accommodating a development of a condominium complex along Falcon Ridge Drive. The 30-unit condominium complex will be called Falcon Woods and will be built on a parcel just west of B-Towne Auto Service.

A decision on a proposed 304-foot-high cell tower in a rural area of Rochester could be reached when the village's Plan Commission holds its next meeting Oct. 28. While approval is recommended by the village's zoning official, some residents are concerned about the tower's potential impact.

The Nov. 3 election is on the minds of several letter writers, who make their feelings known on this week's opinion page.

Burlington's Zach Wallace crashed his way through the Elkhorn defense for 256 yards Friday as the Demons remained undefeated in Southern Lakes Conference football play.

The Catholic Central High School girls cross country team made school history last weekend by capturing their first conference title.

Burlington High School grad Garrett Schilling spent much of the summer riding his bike from the Canadian border to the tip of Florida to raise money for youth summer camps.