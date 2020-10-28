Although many have already cast their votes via absentee ballots or early in-person voting, Tuesday represents the final chance for voters to have their say in the contentious, pandemic-tinged election of 2020.

And while the presidential election pitting incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden dominates the ballot, there are several local seats to decide – most notably the 63rd Assembly District race between incumbent Republican Robin Vos and Democrat Joel Jacobsen.

You’ll find interviews with the candidates and the latest local election news in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

TIME TO FALL BACK : Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Readers are reminded to set their clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Area fire agencies say the semi-annual clock change is also a good time to check batteries in smoke detectors and other home safety devices.

: Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Readers are reminded to set their clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Area fire agencies say the semi-annual clock change is also a good time to check batteries in smoke detectors and other home safety devices. COVID CASES CLIMB : Racine County, again, set a new single-week record in new confirmed COVID-19 cases as state and local officials warn the pandemic will likely get worse before conditions improve. A week after reporting 535 new cases, Racine County health officials saw a record-shattering 752 more residents test positive from Oct. 20 to 26.

: Racine County, again, set a new single-week record in new confirmed COVID-19 cases as state and local officials warn the pandemic will likely get worse before conditions improve. A week after reporting 535 new cases, Racine County health officials saw a record-shattering 752 more residents test positive from Oct. 20 to 26. TRICK OR TREAT : Although area communities will be offering traditional trick-or-treating hours on Saturday, public health officials are advising those who participate to take some very non-traditional precautions. We have a full list of area trick-or-treating times in the story.

: Although area communities will be offering traditional trick-or-treating hours on Saturday, public health officials are advising those who participate to take some very non-traditional precautions. We have a full list of area trick-or-treating times in the story. TRADITION ON HOLD : A Western Racine County holiday tradition – the annual Christmas in the Barn live Nativity – has been canceled for 2020, yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic. The event has been held for more than 50 years.

: A Western Racine County holiday tradition – the annual Christmas in the Barn live Nativity – has been canceled for 2020, yet another victim of the coronavirus pandemic. The event has been held for more than 50 years. EYES ON STATE: The Burlington High School girls volleyball team again has its eyes on the state tournament after an unbeaten regular season and a regional championship.