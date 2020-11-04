While election news has dominated the past week, Burlington has again quietly established itself as the epicenter of the state’s high school volleyball scene.

For the third-straight year both Burlington High School and Catholic Central High School will send their girls volleyball teams to the state tournament.

And because of restrictions in place due to coronavirus, the 2020 tournament will look very different than the previous competitions, including 2018 when both local schools claimed championships in their respective divisions.

The continued success of the local volleyball teams – and all the local election news – are among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

COURT NEWS: A second man and a woman were charged Oct. 27 in connection with the attempted burglary of a home in the Town of Norway and the swiping of a donation jar from a Burlington convenience store.

A second man and a woman were charged Oct. 27 in connection with the attempted burglary of a home in the Town of Norway and the swiping of a donation jar from a Burlington convenience store. SURGE CONTINUES: Record highs in new COVID-19 cases continued to flood Racine County as local, regional health departments issued an urgent call for all residents to take action and stop the surge. Racine County officials on Nov. 2 reported yet another all-time high in new cases, with 994 more residents testing positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 27, supplanting the previous record set a week earlier at 752.

Record highs in new COVID-19 cases continued to flood Racine County as local, regional health departments issued an urgent call for all residents to take action and stop the surge. Racine County officials on Nov. 2 reported yet another all-time high in new cases, with 994 more residents testing positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 27, supplanting the previous record set a week earlier at 752. FIRE RIPS POLE BARN: Fire destroyed a pole barn on a property in the 23300 block of County Line Road in the Town of Dover Tuesday, according to officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. The metal structure and its contents were a total loss, according to officials.

Fire destroyed a pole barn on a property in the 23300 block of County Line Road in the Town of Dover Tuesday, according to officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Department. The metal structure and its contents were a total loss, according to officials. DEMONS DENIED: The Burlington High School football team’s bid for an undefeated regular season hit a road block Friday when unbeaten Union Grove clamped down on the Demon’s running game in a Southern Lakes Conference showdown.