The local school board was scheduled to discuss the status of an anti-racism policy Monday night.

But the Burlington Area School District Board of Education never got to that agenda item after members of an emotionally charged audience began chanting and confronting district officials and board members over a perceived lack of action.

With the meeting out of control, board members adjourned and police eventually cleared the room.

The meeting was a microcosm of the divisive issues facing the school district and a reminder of how far the community still has to go to resolve issues of race and equity to the satisfaction of people on all sides of the matter.

An extensive report and photos from the chaotic School Board meeting top this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The newspaper will be on sale at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies in the mail on Friday – one day later than usual this week due to the effect of the Veteran’s Day holiday on the Post Office.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

HAIL TO THE CHAMPS: The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team won its second WIAA Division 4 State Championship in three seasons Saturday. The Hilltoppers, who finished as state runner-up in 2019, returned to the State Tournament hosted by Little Chute High School Saturday and swept both Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran top-seeded McDonell Catholic to claim the title.

The Catholic Central High School girls volleyball team won its second WIAA Division 4 State Championship in three seasons Saturday. The Hilltoppers, who finished as state runner-up in 2019, returned to the State Tournament hosted by Little Chute High School Saturday and swept both Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran top-seeded McDonell Catholic to claim the title. PARADE CANCELED: The Burlington Common Council on Monday voted to cancel the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce because of rising concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision, which was made on a 5-3 vote, comes after the Common Council previously approved a special event permit for the parade on Sept. 15.

The Burlington Common Council on Monday voted to cancel the annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce because of rising concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision, which was made on a 5-3 vote, comes after the Common Council previously approved a special event permit for the parade on Sept. 15. GRAVEL PIT DECISION: The Racine County Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee will weigh in on two items related to a proposed gravel pit in the Town Burlington on Monday. The committee, which meets at Ives Grove, plans to review an amendment of the land use plan and conditional use application from Asphalt Contractors, LLC.

The Racine County Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee will weigh in on two items related to a proposed gravel pit in the Town Burlington on Monday. The committee, which meets at Ives Grove, plans to review an amendment of the land use plan and conditional use application from Asphalt Contractors, LLC. COVID IS RAGING: Racine County and the rest of Wisconsin continued to smash records in new COVID-19 cases and deaths in a seven-day period as state hospitals have reached 90% capacity in available ICU beds.

Racine County and the rest of Wisconsin continued to smash records in new COVID-19 cases and deaths in a seven-day period as state hospitals have reached 90% capacity in available ICU beds. SEASON SHUTDOWN: The Burlington Demons lost their final regular season game to Badger Friday then opted out of the abbreviated WIAA football playoffs due to the impact of COVID-19 on the team.