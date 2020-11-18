While their intentions were probably good, the actions of some who dumped donations outside the Salvation Army thrift store in Burlington created a mess on multiple levels.

The massive pile of furniture, clothing and household items created an eyesore on the south side of the store. It also placed an overwhelming burden on an agency with a reduced ability to process donations due to the coronavirus.

The solution, according to a Salvation Army official, is to only drop off donations when the store is open.

The donation dump at the Salvation Army store is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. Copies of the newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

ANTI-RACISM POLICY ADVANCES : The Burlington Area School District, which has been scarred by racially charged incidents in recent months, advanced a proposed anti-racism policy Monday with possible final adoption tentatively scheduled for a Nov. 30 Board of Education meeting. Monday’s meeting was held virtually in stark contrast to the previous week’s meeting that was shut down after protests erupted over a perceived lack of action on racism in schools.

SPECIAL EVENTS CONSIDERED AS THEY COME: The Burlington Common Council unanimously rejected a motion to temporarily suspend all special event permit applications Tuesday and will instead consider each proposal individually. The proposal to suspend permission for public events was a response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

EXPONENTIAL GROWTH IN COVID CASES: Exponential increases in new COVID-19 cases have persisted in Racine County as officials reported on Monday more than 1,000 residents tested positive for the second consecutive week. The data also shows that cases in central and western Racine County are outpacing those in the City of Racine.

CHASING BIG BUCKS: While hunters are in the woods chasing big bucks (of the antlered variety), retailers are also chasing big bucks (the kind that come in denominations of $20, $50 and $100). Deer hunting season is big business for many retailers including Reineman's True Value Hardware and Sports Shop owner Jeff Koenen.

RECORD SETTERS: Powered by students from several area schools, the Burlington Co-op girls high school swim team set a team record in a relay and finished 14th Nov. 14 in the WIAA Division 1 state swim meet at Waukesha South High School.