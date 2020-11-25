Through the years, Love Inc., the independent social service agency based in Burlington, has made it a priority to ensure that its clients have a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Whether it is providing all the fixings for making the meal at home, or working with St. John the Divine Episcopal Church in providing a hot meal on the holiday, Love Inc. has met its mission.

But the challenge is a bit greater in 2020 with coronavirus limiting the agency’s options.

After distributing more than 300 meal boxes in the run up to the holiday, Love Inc. anticipates feeding 300 more clients with a one-time Thanksgiving dinner takeout service.

BUDGET APPROVED: The City of Burlington adopted its 2021 operating and capital budget of a little more than $26 million at a Nov. 17 Common Council meeting. The city’s finance director predicts the accompanying property tax rate will fall for the fourth straight year.

The City of Burlington adopted its 2021 operating and capital budget of a little more than $26 million at a Nov. 17 Common Council meeting. The city’s finance director predicts the accompanying property tax rate will fall for the fourth straight year. ANTI-RACISM POLICY SET FOR APPROVAL : The Board of Education for Burlington Area School District will consider formally adopting an anti-racism policy Monday during a 6 p.m. special virtual meeting. But, despite the district’s efforts to deal with what has become a hot-button issue and improve conditions for students of color, the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism along with other groups plan to descend on Burlington Monday to protest what the group’s members perceive as a lack of collaboration with the group on developing what it considers a stronger policy.

: The Board of Education for Burlington Area School District will consider formally adopting an anti-racism policy Monday during a 6 p.m. special virtual meeting. But, despite the district’s efforts to deal with what has become a hot-button issue and improve conditions for students of color, the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism along with other groups plan to descend on Burlington Monday to protest what the group’s members perceive as a lack of collaboration with the group on developing what it considers a stronger policy. STORM DAMAGE: The high winds that whipped the area on Nov. 10 took a heavy toll on Larryville Gardens, a small vegetable farm just west of Burlington. The storm destroyed a greenhouse and damaged another putting the farm’s winter produce at risk. But the community has stepped up with donations that will help the owner recover

The high winds that whipped the area on Nov. 10 took a heavy toll on Larryville Gardens, a small vegetable farm just west of Burlington. The storm destroyed a greenhouse and damaged another putting the farm’s winter produce at risk. But the community has stepped up with donations that will help the owner recover CLOSED FOR NOW: The city and town of Burlington this week closed municipal buildings to the public amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus and its potential impact on vital municipal staff. The municipalities are still providing regular services through electronic means.

The city and town of Burlington this week closed municipal buildings to the public amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus and its potential impact on vital municipal staff. The municipalities are still providing regular services through electronic means. SENIOR CENTER LEASE: The Burlington Common Council could endorse another rent-free year for the Burlington Senior Activity Center to allow the Senior Center more time to identify revenue streams and generate income. The center has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Burlington Common Council could endorse another rent-free year for the Burlington Senior Activity Center to allow the Senior Center more time to identify revenue streams and generate income. The center has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. SPORTS START DELAYED: The start of the winter sports seasons at Burlington and Catholic Central high schools will be delayed because both schools are currently on virtual at-home instruction.