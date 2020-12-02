The quest to eradicate racism in the Burlington Area School District took a step forward this week with the approval of a modified policy that specifically addresses the issue.

However, the debate over whether that policy does enough and whether the process that developed it was inclusive also continued this week.

More than one School Board member called the adoption a positive starting point with more work to be done.

Members of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism said the policy could be improved with input from their organization.

The issue remains at the forefront of community conversation and is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

COURT NEWS : A Burlington man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly cutting his girlfriend with a knife in a drunken rage after he accused her of hiding his cigarettes. Jesse A. Berryman, 37, was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and five other offenses.

STORMWATER UTILITY EXPLORED : The City of Burlington could explore creating a municipal stormwater utility under a proposed agreement with Kapur and Associates set for potential approval at a Dec. 15 Common Council meeting. The utility would charge fees to city property owners that would be used to maintain the stormwater system.

A WEDDING GIFT FOR GRANDMA: When it came time to plan the wedding of Dustin Hein and Leigh Blank this fall, the location was an easy choice for the couple. Dustin's mom, Kathy Spano, of Milwaukee, said her son knew just where to have the wedding, at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, where her mother, grandma Mary Pett lives

HOLIDAY HOPES FOR LOCAL RETAILERS: Hurt by the coronavirus pandemic that forced most of them to shut down last spring and limited foot traffic in the months that followed, local retailers have looked to this holiday season for a bit a respite from the gloom. Check out photos of the ways local shops celebrated Small Business Saturday. ­

Hurt by the coronavirus pandemic that forced most of them to shut down last spring and limited foot traffic in the months that followed, local retailers have looked to this holiday season for a bit a respite from the gloom. Check out photos of the ways local shops celebrated Small Business Saturday. ­ CURIOUSLY ODD: Melinda Mitchell believes her new store, Madam Cora’s Emporium, fills an unusual – and odd – niche in downtown Burlington. Cora’s, an acronym, stands for curiosities, oddities, relics, antiques and supplies and brings customers back to the Victorian/Gothic era with a wide range of items for sale.