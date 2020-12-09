Since March, people have had rely on county or regional numbers to gauge the threat of coronavirus in their communities. That changed this week when the state began to provide statistics by municipality.

The community-specific numbers provide a transparency and insight that had been missing.

The city and town of Burlington combined rank near the top in both number of cases and deaths among 10 Western Racine County municipalities. But those numbers are also a function of population and by that measure it appears Western Racine County is no worse off than its neighbors to the east.

A story on the community-specific COVID-19 numbers is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

ICE SULPTORS RETURN: The Burlington Ice Festival is back for the fifth straight year, despite the ongoing pandemic, and on Saturday artists from throughout the state will descend upon Wehmhoff Square Park for the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Championship.

HEAVY METAL : Redmer and Sons Recycling is navigating the pandemic with a little help from area businesses that are unloading excess inventory during a period of slow sales.

COURT NEWS: A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 for a Lake Geneva man who allegedly hid drugs in his underwear after being pulled over. Christopher R. Miller, 41, was charged Dec. 3 in Racine County Circuit Court with possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeater

ANOTHER CANDIDATE: Shad Branen, owner of Plaza Theater in Burlington, on Monday announced plans to run for a seat on the Burlington Common Council. Branen, who seeks the first district seat, could face incumbent Susan Kott. Branen is the second newcomer to announce his candidacy for City Council after Bill Smitz declared last week.

REPREIVE ON RENT: The Burlington Common Council, as expected, authorized another rent-free year for the Burlington Senior Activity Center at a recent meeting. The extension will allow the Senior Center, which has been shut down since April, more time to identify revenue streams and generate income.

VOICE OF FREEDOM: Burlington High School sophomore Erin Bartelson is the winner of the local Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest sponsored by the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She was among the 46 BHS students that annually participate in the local contest. You can read her essay inside.

HOOP IT UP: The boys and girls basketball teams at Burlington High School got the COVID-limited 2020-21 season started recently. We preview both teams' prospects this week.