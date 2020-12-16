Anticipation ran high this week within a pandemic-weary public as the first vaccines for coronavirus were shot into the arms of frontline medical workers.

While the use of the vaccine was a milestone to celebrate, local officials are preaching patience when it comes to the rollout of the vaccine. Most people, they said, won’t be able to receive the vaccine until the spring or summer of 2021.

In the meantime, officials are calling for continued vigilance for staying home, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The local impact of the vaccine is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

A FRESH LOOK FOR SANTA’S CHALET : Families have one last chance to visit the new Santa’s Chalet at Wehmhoff Square Park in Burlington this weekend. The Burlington Area Chamber Commerce, which launched a campaign about a year ago for the new chalet, will open the structure from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday and with 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

