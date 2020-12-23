The building that housed the former Richter’s Marketplace grocery store in Burlington’s Pine Crest shopping center has been vacant for more than a year.

And despite the hopes of many residents to again have another shopping option, it doesn’t appear any retail proposals are imminent for the vacant space.

However, one of the city’s booming businesses – Wisconsin Vision Associates, a contact lens distributor – needs the space and has pitched a plan to purchase the entire shopping center and use the space once occupied by groceries to fill contact lens orders.

WVA’s purchase is contingent on the business receiving approval to rezone the parcel from retail to light manufacturing.

Coverage of WVA's zoning request is the lead story in this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

A TRIBUTE TO JOSH: On the wrestling mat, Josh Bird was a ball of stubborn determination as he willed his way to two state championships. Later, as a coach, he knew just the right words to fire up young athletes. Bird, who died in a motorcycle accident last May, was memorialized Saturday during dual meet between Burlington and Union Grove.

