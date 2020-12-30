So long, 2020, you’ve left an indelible mark on local history, and for that you’ll long be remembered.

But you won’t be missed.

You’ve been host for 365 days to a level of stress and strife that is unprecedented in the lives of most people who call the Burlington area home.

As 2021 dawns amid an atmosphere of hope – with the continued rollout of a coronavirus vaccine and a promise of normal life – we pause to look back at the year that was.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

A LIE FOR THE TIMES: Daryl Lockwood of Waupaca became a three-time winner of the Burlington Liars Club Lie of the Year Contest this week with his tall tale of a boozy home test for the coronavirus.

New coronavirus cases in Racine County declined for the third consecutive week as of Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. However, Wisconsin’s local health departments are reporting fewer daily tests, mainly due to the Christmas holiday last week. COURT NEWS: A Milwaukee man is accused of shoplifting $1,060 in home security equipment from the Burlington Menards. Steven K. Balistreri, 39, made his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Monday on charges of retail theft and bail jumping for the crime that allegedly occurred on Sept. 5. Balistreri has been convicted multiple times for retail theft and burglary.

: The former CATHE Center in Burlington is now the Enlightened Living Center and the new owners plan upgrades to the building and new offerings at the facility on State Street, including a small wedding venue. ALL AREA FOOTBALL: Led by two-way first team selection Zach Wallace, Burlington High School’s top football players were seated among the best from all schools in the Southern Lakes Area. The team also includes second team and honorable mention selections as well as player and coach of the year.