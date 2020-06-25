Your portal for news from the Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove areas
Posted by Ed Nadolski / In Burlington / June 25, 2020
Coach Craig Stutzman instructs his T-ball players on the finer points of fanning themselves with their hats on hot days during the first practice of the season in Burlington earlier this month. Photo by Mike Ramczyk
