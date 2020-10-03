One of a trio of men charged with brutally attacking a man allegedly over his relationship with a woman appeared in court last week to face criminal charges for his role in the incident.

Thomas Sobbe, 18, of Burlington, was charged July 13 with substantial battery-intending bodily harm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. He did not show up for his scheduled initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court Sept. 4, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

He is one of three men, including Sobbe’s older brother, charged in the April beating of the victim in Burlington.

A status conference was scheduled for Sept. 30 for Kenneth Sobbe, 22, who is also charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeater. Kenneth Sobbe was in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday prior to his scheduled hearing.

An arrest warrant was issued for Armoni Lasley, 19, after he failed to show up for a court appearance on Sept. 9. Lasley is also charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and disorderly conduct as a party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to 460 Park Ave. in Burlington at about 12:20 a.m. April 8 for an assault in which the perpetrators fled in a Cadillac Escalade. Police were familiar with the vehicle based on prior contacts with Lasley and Thomas Sobbe and knew the vehicle was likely headed to 8605 Fish Hatchery Road in the Town of Burlington, according to the complaint.

A man at the scene who was also struck during the altercation said Thomas Sobbe and Lasley pulled up in front of the house and began to hit, kick and stomp on the victim, according to the complaint. The victim said Lasley and Thomas Sobbe hit him in the head, knocking him unconscious, the complaint states. He was confused, unsteady on his feet and complaining of pain.

Police obtained video of the incident that showed Thomas Sobbe continuing to kick and stomp on the man’s torso after he’s unconscious, according to the complaint. Thomas Sobbe can be seen kicking the man in the back of the head, and Kenneth Sobbe is seen on the video punching and stomping on the man’s torso, according to the complaint.

A woman who was at the scene said the fight was about the man who was assaulted reportedly having sex with Kenneth Sobbe’s girlfriend, the complaint states.

Kenneth Sobbe was under bond conditions at the time on misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.