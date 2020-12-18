A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 for a Burlington man charged with fleeing from police while intoxicated.

Mason M. Hudson, 21, was charged Dec. 11 in Racine County Circuit Court with attempting to flee or elude an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a Perkins Boulevard home in Burlington on Dec. 10 where Hudson was reportedly abusing and threatening his mother. The mother declined to give details of the abusive incident because she did not want to get Hudson in trouble but said he left in a Ford Ranger and had been drinking, according to the complaint.

As police were talking to his mother, they saw Hudson driving back toward the house and ordered him to stop, but he took off, according to the complaint. An officer pursued Hudson in a squad car, and Hudson accelerated to 50 to 60 mph in a 25-mph zone in a residential area, and the officer terminated the pursuit because of pedestrian traffic in the area, the complaint states.

A detective located Hudson driving on Kane Street and noticed he was unable to maintain his lane of travel, nearly struck a parked mail truck and over-corrected turning back onto Perkins Boulevard, according to the complaint.

Hudson returned to the home, was taken into custody, failed field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol content of .262, the complaint states.

For additional court news see the Dec. 17 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.