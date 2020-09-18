Police allegedly found thousands of images on hard drives

A Burlington man currently in prison for possession of child pornography has been charged with 10 additional counts of the crime after investigators allegedly found thousands of additional images following a search of his computers and storage drives.

Justin E. Klein, 37, is listed as a resident of the Oshkosh Correctional Institution after pleading guilty to three counts of possession child pornography July 17 in Walworth County Circuit Court. The additional child pornography charges were filed Aug. 3 and Klein made his initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators seized two laptop computers and nine storage devices from Klein’s home during the course of an investigation into child pornography in October 2019.

The devices were submitted to the state Division of Criminal Investigation for forensic analysis. Burlington police received a report on the contents of the digital media in April 2020, according to the complaint.

According to the analysis, a laptop computer contained 3,008 category 1 child abuse materials, 2,215 category 2 child exploitive materials and more than 127,000 uncategorized items. The complaint also contents that a USB storage device was found to have 621 category 1 child abuse items, 1,491 category 2 child exploitive materials and more than 325,000 uncategorized items.

The complaint further notes that one laptop computer and three portable storage devices were encrypted to such a degree that investigators were unable to view the contents.

During Klein’s initial appearance, a court commissioner set cash bond at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24.

For more Racine County court news see this week’s editions of the Burlington Standard Press, Waterford Post and Westine Report.