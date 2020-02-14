Voters to narrow field of four to two for the April election

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A total of four candidates, including one incumbent, are vying for the First District seat on the Burlington Common Council and have forced a primary election scheduled for Tuesday.

The primary election is the third straight in the city and will narrow the field from four to two candidates for the April 7 Spring Election.

The first district race features incumbent Theresa Meyer along with challengers Jonathan Schroeder, Casey Kemper and Joann Koenecke.

Also on the primary ballot is a state Supreme Court seat. Incumbent Daniel Kelly will run against challengers Jill Karofsky and Edward Fallone for a 10-year term. The top two advance.

Racine County Board Supervisor Thomas Pringle, who serves District 20, will face challengers Doug Webb and Joel Jacobsen for a chance to advance to the April 7 election.

As for Tuesday’s primary, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents must show an acceptable photo ID to vote or to cast an in-person absentee ballot at their municipal clerk’s office.

People can obtain a free state ID card from the Division of Motor Vehicles if they do not have a Wisconsin driver’s license.

Residents may start the voting registration process online at myvote.wi.gov, or they can register in person at their local clerk’s office, with a special registration deputy or at the polling place on Election Day.

For more information, go online to www.elections.wi.gov.

The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the Spring Election schedule for April 7.

The candidates for the First District City Council were asked about their reasons for running and plans for the city. The candidates also questioned on what they believe are challenges in the city along with qualities they can bring to the Common Council. Their responses appear in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press, which is available at retail locations throughout the community.