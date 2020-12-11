Alternative payment options offered with city, town offices closed

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The City of Burlington plans to generate and mail out annual tax bills to homeowners starting next week with some changes because of COVID-19.

Steve DeQuaker, City Finance Director, said the city will begin the process of generating tax bills on Dec. 14.

A minimum of the first installment is typically due by Jan. 31, according to DeQuaker, who indicated the deadline has been extend to Feb. 1 because the initial due date falls on a Sunday.

“Payments mailed to the city must be postmarked by February 1, 2021, in order to be considered paid on time by the county,” he said.

“Drop box payments will be stamped received. (The) drop box will be checked frequently through-out the day.”

Brian Graziano, Burlington Town Administrator, said township expects to mail out tax bills this week within its jurisdiction.

The first installment, he said, should be sent to the town office at 32288 Bushnell Road, Burlington.

He also strongly encourages residents to use the drop box in the main entrance to submit payments because the Town Hall is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like the city, the town will send receipts by mail, or electronically, if a resident includes an email address with the payment. Residents are encouraged to contact the Town Hall at 262-763-3070 for more information.

Payment methods

Meanwhile, as for payment methods, city homeowners can submit their payments online with a credit card through the city website at www.burlington-wi.gov. A 2.75% fee is added to the tax bill for online payment processing.

People can also send payments by mail to the City of Burlington Treasurer, 300 N. Pine Street, Burlington or at Greenwoods State Bank on Jefferson Street or BMO Harris Bank on Milwaukee Avenue.

Residents may also place their payments in a secure drop box at City Hall.

The city closed City Hall to the public due to the safety of city staff and customers because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Do not drop cash into this box. For mail-in or drop box payments, include a self-addressed stamped envelope or an email address on your tax check or envelope,” DeQuaker said. “Receipts will be mailed or PDF copy emailed if we have the email address as soon as payments are processed.”

The drop box, however, is only for city residents. The city will return first installments to customers who live in other municipalities.

“Do not combine any other payments, such as lease, water bill, operator license or dog/cat licenses with tax receipts,” DeQuaker said.

