Chalet open one more weekend in Burlington

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Families have one last chance to visit the new Santa’s Chalet at Wehmhoff Square Park in Burlington this weekend, according to Jan Ludtke, Executive Director of the Burlington Area Chamber and Commerce.

The Burlington Chamber, which launched a campaign about a year ago for the new chalet, will open the structure from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday and with 2 until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Ludtke, meanwhile, indicates the new chalet comes with protective barriers and cleaning supplies to keep Santa, Mrs. Claus and visitors safe from COVID-19.

The chalet requires masks and social distancing, and is limited to one family at a time.

Hand sanitizer is stationed at both the entry and exit of the structure, she said, adding the seats are vinyl for easier cleaning after each use. Clear plastic barriers separate families from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Long wait

In 2019, just before the annual Christmas parade, the Chamber announced a campaign to raise funds for a new chalet.

Ludtke said the Chamber sought a new structure for safety reasons.

“The former chalet was in excess of 50 years old and there were some safety concerns in transporting it to and from its storage location,” she said.

Since then, the Chamber raised more than $15,000, with most of the construction material and labor donated for the 12 by 20 foot structure.

Ludtke, who reported countless people and organizations raised funds for the project, said the chamber is fortunate for a community willing to continue the tradition in the new Chalet.

The new structure, meanwhile, is not as tall as the previous structure making it easier to transport under obstructions such as power lines.

“(The) primary difference is the base trailer on which the unit is built and the height of the building, addressing safety concerns,” she said.

To read the entire story see the Dec. 17 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.