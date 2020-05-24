Repaving project will last until mid-August

Work to replace pavement on the Highway 11 Burlington Bypass is slated to begin Tuesday, May 26.

The project area will extend from the Highway 36 interchange on Burlington’s southwest side to the Highway 83 interchange on the city’s east side, according to the state Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the project.

The project will require a full closure of the bypass in this stretch.

The closure will start at Highway 36. The ramps to and from Highway P will also be closed.

According to the DOT, work crews will be milling off 6-½ inches of existing pavement and replacing with 7-½ inches of new pavement on both eastbound and westbound lanes.

The project is scheduled for completion by mid-August. All work is subject to change and is weather dependent, the DOT said.

For additional information about the project online, visit projects.511wi.gov/burlington-bypass.