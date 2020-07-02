A Town of Burlington man initially charged with having two pipe bombs at his home was further charged last week with multiple sex offenses involving four girls.

Kyle E. Gustin, 37, of the 34000 block of West Chestnut Street, was charged June 18 in Racine County Circuit Court with two counts of possession of improvised explosives. The charges were amended June 25 to also include 10 counts of exposing his genitals or intimate parts; two counts of child enticement; seven counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child; contributing to the delinquency of a child; possession of drug paraphernalia; causing a child younger than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana; and felony intimidation of a victim.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for July 15.

According to the criminal complaint, a 14-year-old girl’s mother notified police after she found a pink sex toy in the girl’s room in December and learned the girl had told her sister that Gustin had sexually assaulted her and given her the sex toy.

Police investigated Gustin and learned of multiple victims of sexual assaults that took place at his Town of Burlington home beginning in 2015, according to the complaint.

Throughout the incidents, Gustin told one of the girls he belonged to the mafia and threatened to hurt her and her family, according to the complaint. The girl said she was always fearful of what Gustin might do and, as a result, complied with his suggestions.

The same girl said between 2018 and 2019, Gustin showed her a “women toy” and explained how to use it, according to the complaint.

The girl said Gustin told her he hadn’t had sex with his wife in more than a year and asked her if she would have sex with an older man, according to the complaint.

Another victim said she would not say anything to police and was mad at the other girl’s parent for reporting Gustin, according to the complaint. The girl whose parent reported Gustin said the other girl believed she and Gustin were in the mafia, and said Gustin told her she was in training to be a “seducer” in the mafia, the complaint states.

That girl denied anything sexual or inappropriate happening when questioned by investigators, according to the complaint.

The other girl said Gustin made threats to kill her for knowing about his mafia involvement, the complaint states.

In a search of Gustin’s home June 15, police found two pipe bombs in an ammo box inside a gun safe, a jar of THC and packaging for the sex toy found in the girl’s room, according to the complaint.

With the filing of the amended charges, cash bond for Gustin was increased from $5,000 to $100,000 on June 25. He remained in the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday.

To read the entire story, including additional details from the criminal complaint, see the July 2 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.