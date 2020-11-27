Grier (left) and Griffin Avery take an ice cream break on a bench during the Light Up the Night shopping event in downtown Burlington Nov. 20. Forty local businesses teamed up for the annual event organized by Burlington Menswear. Stores stayed open late offering sales, unique holiday gift items, and collected food donations for Operation Burlington Cares. Attendees walked through downtown Burlington collecting punches on cards for a chance to win prizes while spotlights light up the night sky. Light Up the Night serves as a kickoff to the holiday shopping season in Burlington. (Photo by Chad Hensiak)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

