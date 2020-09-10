Asphalt Contractors eyes campground parcel on McHenry Street

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Town of Burlington Planning and Zoning Committee members are scheduled to deliberate Thursday on a proposed gravel pit targeted for Highway P near Bohners Lake.

The proposal calls for a rezone and land use plan waiver for Union Grove-based Asphalt Contractors, Inc.

The company originally presented the plan on Aug. 13 when several residents expressed concerns and had many questions about the project.

Town Chairman Ralph Rice said on Wednesday some of the concerns were presented to Asphalt Contractors as well as the Planning and Zoning Committee and resulted in officials tabling the item.

“We postponed it, we took the questions and many more since and tried to come up with answers for them,” he said. “People have concerns and some of those concerns were put up to the people who were going to operate the pit and they were explaining it very nicely. Then they had concerns about the road out front there.”

The Planning and Zoning Committee, which meets at 6:30 p.m., has the option to recommend or deny the proposal to the Town Board. The Town Board is scheduled to meet and consider the proposal immediately following the Planning and Zoning Committee.

The meetings will be held at the Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, but attendance will be capped to allow for social distancing. All who attend are required to wear masks, according to town officials. Those who can’t attend or are turned away due to capacity may participate by teleconference by calling 701-802-5429 and entering the access code 6330779.

Asphalt Contractors, according to documents, looks rezone both parcels spanning 163 total acres to allow up to 85 acres for mineral extraction.

Plans include an access road off of Highway P, or McHenry Street, along with creation acceleration and deceleration lanes subject to Racine County approval.

The Union Grove-based business seeks the parcels – currently occupied by the Sun Ray Hills campground – to produce asphalt, according to a summary submitted by Asphalt Contractors.

The company’s quest to open a gravel pit in the Town of Spring was shot down early this year when the Town Board voted against the proposal.

For a full story on the proposal, see Friday’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.